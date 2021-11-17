I like Serwaa Amihere, she doesn't expose her body online - Journalist Albert

Journalist bullied Serwaa Amihere on Twitter

He was named and shamed when he audition for a show on GHOne TV



Albert says he likes Serwaa despite his comments



Journalist Albert who has been tagged as a habitual cyberbully has confessed that he holds broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere dear to his heart.



Albert, over the weekend, topped Twitter trends following the humiliation he suffered in the hands of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere in the studios of GHOne TV when he auditioned for 'The Next TV Star'.



The judges made up of the three female broadcast journalists identified the young man as the face behind a Twitter account known for bully persons including, Serwaa Amihere and Lydia Forson.



Nana Aba pulled out old tweets where Albertnmade some derogatory comments about Serwaa and dared him to say the 'nonsense' to her face.

She said to him: "…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face.”



Following the viral clip, the young man rendered an apology to his victims who have been hurt by his actions on Twitter.



But speaking on Zionfelix TV, Albert stated that he admires Serwaa Amihere stressing that she is a virtuous woman.



"As for Serwaa I like her, she doesn't reveal her body so I really like her. I follow her, I usually comment under her post. I write a nice comment but sometimes I criticize her but they've decided to focus on the criticisms. She is somebody that I like," he noted.



