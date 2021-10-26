I like taller guys – MzVee

Singer MzVee

Vera Hamenoo–Kpeda better known by her stage name, MzVee, has disclosed that she likes taller guys.

The Ghanaian afro-pop artiste in an interview on Takoradi-based YFM mentioned that she prefers taller guys and does not mind the complexion of the person. She added that the person must be God-fearing and hardworking.



"I like tall guys, you definitely need to be taller than me, I don’t want to look down on you and I don’t mind skin colour, you can be chocolate, you can be light skin, that is not a problem for me. He should be hardworking, God-fearing and yeah, he should just love me, that all," she said.

When asked if she had an experience of a bad date, she disclosed she had experienced few and could not recall the details of those instances.



"A bad date, definitely, hmm, I just know I have had one or two, you know when you just meet someone and you are just not clicking, the conversation is not flowing, that type of thing and sometimes it just a put you off, you know some people you just don’t click with them in some way, I can’t really remember details but it just around something like that. Maybe, you just don’t click so the conversation is not flowing, it's not easy."