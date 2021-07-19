I like that I’m on my own – Mzvee

Afrobeats and dancehall artiste, Mzvee

• Mzvee is singing solo now

• She began this journey after parting ways with her Lynx Entertainment family



• The musician has expressed joy about her growth and progress



Ghanaian afrobeat and dancehall artiste, Mzvee has said that she is enjoying the independence that comes with working on her music without having to be signed on to a record label.



The musician who broke away from Lynx Entertainment family a few years back has since been producing her own music with a team she calls Team Mzvee (TMV).



Speaking about how the journey has been since her departure on the United Showbiz show, the ‘Daavi’ hitmaker explained that despite several offers by various record labels in Ghana and internationally, she has decided to remain independent until any contrary future decisions.

“I’ve had offers from the state, from Ghana here, I’ve had different offers but I like that I’m on my own.



“There’s nothing more beautiful than working and seeing it evolve and be great. And I like this feeling and I don’t want to change it for anything,” she told host Nana Ama McBrown.



“You never know, maybe, I may sign up with somebody or create my own label but for now, I like that I’m on my own,” she added.



MzVee also reiterated that contrary to many speculations and suggestions, her departure from Lynx Entertainment had been discussed with her then manager, Richie and was solely for personal reasons.



The talented singer has since produced several hit songs including ‘Halleluyah’ ft. Medikal, ‘Balance’ ft. Sarkodie and Sheriff which was the first after her recovery.