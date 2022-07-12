I liked Jeffrey Nortey so much, I think he used juju on me - Chichi Neblett

Chichi and Jeffrey Nortey

Chichi Neblett opens up on how she admired Nortey

Chichi says her brother's insults made her stop liking Jeffrey Nortey



Jeffrey is now like a brother to me, Chichi asserts



Liberian-born Ghanaian actress, Chichi Neblett, has disclosed she almost slept with Jeffrey Nortey because she had a crush on him.



According to the actress in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, she wasn’t sure if the actor used black magic (juju) on her because, how fast she fell for him and the manner in which the feelings vanished was unfathomable.



“Jeffrey Nortey is my friend but I had a crush on him. I don’t know what happened but I suddenly stopped liking him for no reason. I stopped liking him in that way. He is now like a brother to me and it's good I didn't even do anything with him,” she said.



Although Chichi disclosed that she liked Jeffery Nortey so much, she added that he also had feelings for her but they never got the opportunity to be together.

“He used to like me as well, we were very cool. We were close, just that the other thing didn't happen. But right now, it's just clear for my eye like that I don't know if he was doing me small, small juju but it's just clear for my eye,” she added.



Talking about why their crush for each other failed to materialise into something stronger, the actress said she believes it was because her brother said Jeffrey had a big head.



“I think my brother is part of why I didn't like Jeffrey again because he says his head is big like a box. He said this boy that you say you like what is good about him, it's like you like big-headed men. See Jeffreys head the like box,” she said while laughing.



Jeffrey Nortey is an actor and a spoken-word artiste. His comedy skits have received considerable applause because of how funny people find them.







ADA/BB