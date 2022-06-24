’I lived in America for 30 years, became a citizen 6 months ago’ - Michael Blackson

U-S based Ghanaian Hollywood actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson has established that he lived in the United States for a period of 30 years, became a citizen only 6 months ago and didn’t "really care" about it.



He made these statements while stating that he wasn’t keen on having American citizenship as his passion is geared towards making his country, Ghana, a better place.



According to the Hollywood comic actor, he didn’t fight ‘tooth and nail’ to acquire his green card.



“I don’t, I don’t care about American citizenship…I was in America for over 30 something years and I just became a citizen like six months ago. You know, I don’t really try to fight so hard to get it because, you know, in America especially, in this new era, it’s all about being different. People like difference and I have been claiming ‘Africanism’ since day one,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Michael in a bid to reiterate his passion for making the country better disclosed his intentions to run for president in 2034.



He stated that it takes an empathetic and caring individual to become a president and those are qualities that highly define him.



“What I believe I think when running for president is that people have to want you. You can’t just be like I want to be a president. You know, people will have to get a feeling that, they need you. Mike, we need you, we like what you believe in, we like what you are doing, we know you could be a great president. You seem to care about us, to care about everybody and I think that is what a real president is all about man. It’s caring about everybody."



"Like sometimes, I get up and I’m like ha. I look outside like, my goodness, when is this building finish, when are they gonna finish this? Why does the street look like this? Why is this man taking his bath outside? Why doesn’t he have a bathroom? Like why? Why? Why? You know, I mean like why? you know. And I think that the ‘Presidentship’ thing is about the people,” he stated.



One can recall that sometime in 2021 when Blackson was bestowed the ‘Green card’, he stated in an interview with America’s TMZ that it was the happiest day of his life.



“America has been nothing but a blessing to me,” Blackson stated.

He added, “I’m happy to be a citizen. Everybody that comes to America, they come here for the American dream and I really am living the American dream. I can’t complain. If I would’ve lived in any other country, I wouldn’t be right here talking to you. America made me who I am, so I have to give a big shout-out to this great country of the United States."



"What’s better than a green card? Citizenship. It’s a privilege to become an American. Because America is full of opportunity. You been an American, you have the whole power in your hand to become whatever you want. You can become the president… I can’t run for president, because I’m not a born-American. I will call Arnold Schwarzenegger and find out what it takes to be a governor. I can do everything but become a president,” he stated.



