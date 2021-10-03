27
I’ll also sleep with other men if you cheat on me – Mzbel warns partner in new video

Mzbel Twins Dies Ghanaian artiste, Mzbel

Sun, 3 Oct 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Mzbel is one of the no-nonsense public figures in Ghana.

The songstress and businesswoman has revealed what she will do if her man cheats.

Speaking in a video available to Zionfelix.net, the '16-Years’ singer stated that if her man feels like having pleasure with other women, then she will like to have the same pleasure with others too.

She doesn’t see the need for the man to do that if he thinks she is for him alone.

Mzbel was serious about paying her partner back if he cheats.

Watch the video below:

