I’ll be elected President of Ghana at age 68 - Lil Win

Kwadwo Nkansah (born 15 April 1987) professionally, known as Lil Win, has expressed strong optimism that he would be Ghana’s President at the age of 68.

He disclosed he does not need to join any political party to contest the presidency to make this dream a reality.



The actor, musician, dancer and footballer told the host of the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Sokoohemaa Kukua that he would be contesting as an independent candidate.



For this ambition, the actor says he does not want to engage in any acts that will tarnish his image.



To him, Ghanaians will be clamouring for him to be President.

According to him, he will start contesting at age 60 but will not make it at his first attempt and second attempt but would be elected as President at age 68 at his third attempt.



”Ghanaians will come to me and ask me to be their President. They would demand that I take over the management of the country. I will start at age 60 but will not get the nod. I will return at age 64, and Ghanaians will ask me to wait for the second term of the then President to end, then they will elect me at age 68.”



When asked why he wanted to be President when he could not speak English, Lil Win disclosed that he would employ the services of an interpreter who would assist him.



He added that the Chinese President is an example because he speaks his language and allows an interpreter to translate when he is engaging with leaders of other nations.