I’ll be making magic in Istanbul - Burna Boy on UEFA Champions League performance

Burna Boy Weed3.png Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy has expressed excitement to be the co-headliner of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-off show by Pepsi at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

Expressing his excitement on his Instagram page, the megastar wrote: Are you ready for Burna boy? He’s set to headline the UEFA champions league final in Istanbul.”

Also, reacting on the UEFA website, the Grammy award-winning singer said: “As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final,”

“Music and football are the ultimate combinations, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store,” he added.

For the first time ever, fans will have the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the biggest annual global sporting event for themselves. The global chart-topping ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ megastar will bring his signature soulful vibes of Afrobeats to Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium as millions of fans from across the globe tune in to watch the must-see performance only moments before the biggest game in club football gets underway.

Burna Boy, fresh from a record-breaking year and the release of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, will take to the Pepsi MAX stage alongside another soon-to-be-announced global sensation.

