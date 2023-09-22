I’ll choose Stonebwoy’s ticket and wipe my butt with Shatta Wale’s ticket – DJ Slim

DJ Slim is a popular Ghanaian Disc Jockey cum radio presenter

Ghanaian disc jockey cum radio presenter, Daniel Gyan Kesse, popularly known as DJ Slim, has rated Stonebwoy’s BHIM Nation's concert above Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Concert.

DJ Slim's statement comes in the wake of the ongoing controversies and the alleged unfair treatment meted out to Shatta Wale in booking the Accra Sports Stadium for his December concert.



Earlier on Wednesday, Shatta Wale bemoaned what he described as the unjust allocation of the stadium to Stonebwoy for his BHIM Concert although he was the first to announce his Freedom Wave Concert which is usually held at that particular venue.



In a Facebook live expressing utmost range, Shatta accused Stonebwoy of sabotage, and the deliberate scheduling of his annual BHIM Concert at the same venue and around the same time as his Freedom Wave Festival.



However, after analyzing the situation, DJ Slim thinks Stonebwoy is more deserving of the opportunity to hold his BHIM concert at the stadium.



He maintains the stance that Shatta Wale’s concert is of low standard adding that he (DJ Slim) would never opt to attend.



“Between Stonebwoy’s show and Shatta Wale’s show, I’ll chose that of Stonebwoy’s. When you present tickets of both shows to me, I’ll pick the BHIM Concert ticket and keep it in my pocket. As for Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Concert ticket, I’ll wipe my anus with it,” he averred.

His statement has since been condemned by some netizens who regard it as extremely harsh.



See the post below:





EB/WA