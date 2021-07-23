I’ll consider joining the Free Masons and not illuminati – Epixode clarifies

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Epixode

•According to Epixode, he is rather interested in becoming a member of the Free Mason society

•Epixode has been accused of exhibiting Illuminati symbols in his videos



•He won the reggae/dancehall artiste of the year at the 2021 VGMAs



Reggae/dancehall musician, Epixode, has refuted reports suggesting that he has declared interest in joining the illuminati.



According to Epixode, he intends to join the Free Mason society and not the Illuminati as earlier reported.

“If I get to a stage in my life that I feel like it is important in this space, I would consider it. For instance, if I want to go to Harvard and there’s someone among the masons who’s in there, it would be a good connect so for me, it’s not something bad”, he stated in an interview with HappyFM.



He also described as unfortunate reports that he exhibits Illuminati signs in his video which somewhat suggests that he has sold his soul to the devil.



“What I said was that people saw a sign in my video and they think it is Illuminati but then it is not Illuminati. It’s actually from Egyptian history and it’s called the Eye of Oris. That is why I’m using this platform to clear that I’ve never said I want to sell my soul. For what? I come from a Christian background and I am a Christian so I’m not selling my soul for anything”.



Touching further on the signs, the reigning VGMA reggae/dancehall artiste of the year said the ‘Eye of Oris’ symbol represented in the video represents healing, protection, rejuvenation, rebirth, resurrection, and wholeness.