I’ll defeat Cheddar – Osebo

Fashionista, Osebo

If you have been championing a fashion battle between Osebo The Zaraman and entrepreneur, Freedom Jacob Caesar popularly known as Cheddar, then the wait is over.

Osebo has stated that he is not a coward to run away from such a “fight” and is ever ready for any competition that questions his fashion credibility and status.



In a social media post, Osebo mentioned that being a good fashionista isn’t about being rich or wearing expensive brands.



“To those of you who think this beef is about who is Rich and who wears expensive brands. Why didn’t you choose MR Kwame Despite and other rich men over me instead? Why me? Because we are talking about combination is a calculation not who is richer. Remember being a fashionista is different from being a stylist, I’m not a coward when it comes to combination is a calculation and I’m ever ready for this beef period,” he posted.

Osebo’s post is quite reassuring for his teeming fans on social media who might have lost some confidence in their “fashion hero” after announcing that he was leaving Ghana for shopping outside to match up to the task ahead of him.



“I’m leaving ghana ???????? for some time. I will come back to beef whoever you guys want me to, @iamfreedom is not a small fish to catch, I love him, I respect him and his high fashion sense. I’m going for some shopping. I will come back soon,” the post read.



