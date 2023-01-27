6
I’ll divorce my wife if she messes up – Papa Kumasi

Papa Kumasi Date Papa Kumasi, Actor

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Giving second chances may not be in the books of Papa Kumasi. The Kumawood actor talked about what he would do if his wife misbehaves a few days after the marriage ceremony.

Papa Kumasi told ZionFelix in an interview that he won’t mind divorcing his wife if she messes up within a short period after marriage.

He stressed that divorcing her will be simple if she puts up behavior that won’t help.

The popular actor does not see the need to stay in abusive marriages or relationships that have signs of not working.

Since marriage is not a gateway to heaven, he advised people to run for their lives if they are not treated well by their partners.

Papa Kumasi added that marriage is a difficult thing.

When asked if a woman can live with him, the actor gave an affirmative answer, explaining that he had lived with a woman in one room for some years.

