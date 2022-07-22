I’ll fight any of my children who uses secular music to promote promiscuity – Hanna Marfo

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Hanna Marfo

Ghanaian gospel artiste Hanna Marfo has said she will fight any of her children who decide to venture into secular music that promotes promiscuity.

According to the gospel artiste, although none of her children has shown interest in becoming a secular musician, it would not be such a big deal if they went that route as a means to inspire people and kick against social vices.



Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso on Thursday, 21 July 2022, the gospel artiste, who has 3 biological children; 2 girls and a boy, intimated that she is opposed to her children singing to promote promiscuity in society.

She told show host Docta Kay: “None of my children has expressed the desire to sing secular music but if you'll sing and, for instance, it’s like Amakye Dede’s ‘Dabi Dabi’, [that’s fine]; someone who is even suicidal and listens will have a change of mind”.



“But, for a child of mine to sing songs that promote promiscuity and debauchery, no matter how aged I am, I'd tie my cloth around my waist and fist-fight that child till they have no choice but to stop. What is that?”