I’ll fight for Ghana no matter the country I'm in – Efia Odo vows

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo has vowed to fight for the betterment of the nation regardless of where she finds herself as a staunch advocate.

According to her, the struggles Ghanaians are facing in the country ought to be trumpeted by individuals like herself to ensure that the government heeds the cries of the people.



The actress has been at the forefront of protests including the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration that was championed by some concerned Ghanaians and celebrities to relay their grievances to President Akufo-Addo with respect to the deplorable state of the Ghanaian economy.



Efia Odo commented after an individual accused her of betraying the protesters following her departure to reside outside of the country for some time after the demonstration.



“Don’t worry I’m going to fight for Ghana, no matter what country I’m in,” Efia Odo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



The actress was part and parcel of the host of celebrities who partook in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that gained much attention in the country due to the police’s handling of the protesters on the first day.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were hailed by the public for their resilience and persistence during the demonstration after the police arrested some protesters at the initial stage.



Don’t worry I’m going to fight for Ghana, no matter what country I’m in https://t.co/ud38qRzTdw — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 4, 2023

