11
Menu
Entertainment

I’ll go naked and drop in a pool if Ghana scores 3 against Portugal – Sista Afia

Sista Afia Bikini3.png Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Francisca Gawuga, popularly known as Sista Afia, has disclosed her intentions to give Ghanaians a glimpse of her nakedness, should the Black Stars win the upcoming game against Portugal.

The Black Stars are gearing up for the 2022 World Cup game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Social media is buzzing with scores of predictions and reactions ahead of the game which has been described by many as ‘Herculean’, considering the strength of both teams.

On the back of that, Sista Afia has also disclosed her intentions to strip naked and throw herself in a pool of water if Ghana is able to pull a 3-0 win against the Portuguese.

The musician said she will record the act live on social media for public viewing.

“If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop myself in a pool ON LIVE. so, God help me,” she tweeted.

The singer’s post has since attracted several comments from netizens who are fervently praying for a Black Stars win so as to catch a glimpse of her banging body.

This isn’t the first time a Ghanaian celebrity has bet on a Black Stars game as it can be recalled that during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier in March 2022, actor John Dumelo vowed to trek barefooted with a load of ginger on his head from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria had won the game.

Read the post below:



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar