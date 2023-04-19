I’ll invite my look-alike over, make him comfortable and groom him – Nacee

Nacee is a popular gospel singer

Ghanaian gospel singer Nacee shares a different opinion on the seeming worrying trend of ‘artiste look-alikes’ in the country.

There have been concerns of some young men with little resemblance to some celebrities, seeking fame on social media in recent times.



These individuals have been captured at media interviews, and events and have even garnered a large following on social media.



Artistes including Edem, Medikal, Shatta Wale, and others have condemned the development which they regard as impersonation.



But popular gospel singer, Nacee, thinks otherwise.



In an interview with JoyNews, the ‘Boys Boys’ hitmaker established that he will groom and offer free tuition to his look-alike should their paths cross.

“As for me, if I see my lookalike, I will invite him, give him water and everything to make him comfortable and if he happens to be a good singer and is interested in doing what I am doing, I will teach him for free,” he said.



According to Nacee, it would be a voluntary act on his part, but he would not hesitate to sever ties with anyone he chooses to mentor who will attempt to undermine his years of labour.



“I will not be happy seeing my lookalike performing my songs on patches and somebody somewhere will think that I am the one and imagine the performance does not go as it is supposed to.



"The insult will go like ‘w’abon’ and I can even lose business from that. I will welcome you, train you, but for you to ride on my glory, that will be so wrong. I would rather find a way and give you whatever support you need and I expect you to also accord me with that respect,” he cautioned.



EB/BB