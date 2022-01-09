I'll keep my mouth shut in 2022 - Vim Lady

Head of Programs, Despite Media Group, Afia Pokuaa

It appears media personality Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady has lost her interest in addressing issues of national interest as she has strongly indicated she will keep her mouth shut this time around.

According to the vociferous radio presenter, unlike the previous years, she will not interfere in the affairs of issues that affect other people in 2022.



In a tweet, the Okay FM's Egyaso Gyaso host observed the talkings were too much and that she will open her mouth only when she has been paid to address a particular issue.



"This 2022 dier, I will be minding my business nkoaa unless I'm paid to open my mouth. Girls abre ne kasa pii no," she tweeted.



Vim Lady is known for her vim in addressing issues of national interest and criticizing people in authority to stick to their tasks.

From her time as a Senior Editor at Adom FM until she joined the Despite Media Group as Head of Programs, Vim Lady has been very critical of individuals and people in government for a better Ghana.



View tweet below:



