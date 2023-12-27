I’ll love dogs more than human beings in 2024 - Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna

Reality TV star and former hype priestess, Josephina ”Phyna” Otabor, has spoken on what her new year resolution will be as 2023 winds down.

The Big Brother Naija 2022 winner said she would drop everyone in her current circle of friends and acquaintances when she goes into 2024.



Phyna said it will be a fresh start, she will buy dogs, cats and love the pets more than human beings. She lamented that her mouth cannot say what she witnessed and experienced so far.



Taking to her Twitter (X) handle, she wrote: “2024: A fresh start, I’m dropping everyone and everything in my current cycle.

“No big deal. I’m just done. My mouth cannot say what my eyes has seen. 2024, I will love and own more dogs and cats than humans! Have a great new year.”



See the post below:



