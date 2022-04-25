1
I'll marry the man of my dreams, not who society dreams for me - Rita Dominic's words in 2018

Video Archive
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rita Dominic speaks on why she married at 46 years

Rita says women shouldn't be forced into marriages

Rita Dominic marries Fidelis Anosike

Nigerian celebrated actress, Rita Dominic, in a 2018 interview revealed that she was being pressurized into marriage because the society couldn't fathom why she was without and husband or children at 43 years despite being a successful woman.

Rita noted that she was not going to succumb to the pressures by just settling with any man, instead she was going to take all the time in the world in finding her "dream man".

"At the end of the day, if I'm going to do it, I will be doing it for myself, not because society wants me to do it. I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man society dreams for me. Society feels like there is something wrong with you if you are a certain age and not married.

"What if it is the society that something is wrong with for thinking that way. For forces to do what they don't want to do or do in their own time," said the award-winning actress when she appeared on 'Your View with Moraya' in 2018.

Rita Dominic revealed how she "almost married someone. We were there, at that point, it didn't work out and I'm happy it didn't work out because I saw the signs."

Fast forward to April 2022, four years after her declaration, Rita has indeed married the dream man, Fidelis Anosike, a Nigerian businessman and CEO of Folio Media Group in a star dubbed wedding that witnessed a host of celebrities in attendance.

She received tons of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues who shared in her joy.

See the interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
