I’ll never compose a song for any political party – Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Akosua Twene, popularly known as Joyce Blessing, has stated that she will never record a song, especially for any political party.

Speaking in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Joyce Blessing said no amount of money can convince her to compose a song for any political party in Ghana.



“If they want to use a song I have already released for their campaign I don’t mind, but to specifically record a song for a particular party is something I won’t do. My brand did not start like that, so, I can’t do that. I’m too young for that," the singer emphatically stated.

Joyce further explained that she will not take up such a contract because what is ahead of her is greater. “If I do that, it would mean I’m taking the side of that political party and that will cause my fans to be divided, I can’t do that”.



Joyce Blessing has released a new song titled ‘Trending’ and the feedback on the song has been impressive.