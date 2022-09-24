I'll never forget happily taking Dr. UN's award - Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi showing off the award she received from Dr UN

Television personality, Berla Mundi, born Berlinda Addardey, has recalled how self-acclaimed United Nations Ambassador, Dr. UN awarded her.

She recounted the joy that filled her heart when she received the award unknown to her the whole thing was a scam laced with deception.



The Broadcast Journalist and Host of TV3 Morning, in a tweet, disclosed that she will never forget the award that made her a laughing stock in Ghana.



“Eeeiii so this man awarded me and I also collected it? I will never forget,” she said while sharing a video of Dr. UN performing one of his global hit songs.

Berla Mundi was among the many Ghanaian public figures who were awarded in a scheme purported to be from the United Nations.



These public figures have become a laughing stock in Ghana for their insatiable craving for awards which led them to take fictitious awards.



