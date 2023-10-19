I’ll never prophesy about Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, and Fameye - Nigel Gaisie explains

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Shatta Wale and Okyeame Kwame

The founder of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries (Grace Chapel), Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that there are some musicians in Ghana that he will never prophesy about them no matter how pressing the situation is.

He stated that the said musicians include Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, and Fameye and cited the fact that the attacks directed at him when he prophesies about them are a major reason for his decision.



The prophet indicated that Shatta Wale in particular is mostly fond of attacking him when he discloses a prophecy about him in the general public.



He noted that before Shatta Wale became famous in the music industry, he used to pray for him when his mother was attending his church.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM on the Entertainment Review show which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Nigel Gaisie explained why he would not talk about prophecies about certain musicians in the country.



“There is no way God will reveal something about Shatta Wale that I will say it, I won’t. Anything about Okyeame Kwame, I won't say it regardless of the compelling from the holy spirit.

"I won't say it because somebody like Shatta Wale, when he was Bandana, his mother used to bring pictures to my church for us to pray for him a lot. After God raised them when we speak the mind of God they want to attack,” he said.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie further explained his decision not to disclose prophecy about Fameye who happens to be his church member.



“Someone like Fameye, he was my son when I was at Mile 7. He used to come to church and I even poured oil on him. After God raised him, whenever he comes to church, he covers his head before entering the premises. So why would I see something about Fameye and say it?



“I won't Because prophecy is to glorify God but some people feel they are God and powerful because they don’t learn from the lessons of history. So there is no way I’ll see something about them and say it,” he said.



