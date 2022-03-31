0
I'll never support beefing and diss songs among artistes in the industry - Ex Doe

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi, known in showbiz as Ex Doe has said he will never support beefing among artistes in the music industry.

“To me, I don’t really like beefing and I will never support beefing in the music industry but as a rap artiste, battle is part of the root of our genre,” he remarked.

According to the ‘Daavi Mede Kuku’ hitmaker who had a beef with Chicago in the 90s, most people don’t understand the difference between creative punchlines and beefing.

“But most people miss the difference between a battle and dissing because diss is a short form of disrespect as being used abroad by most rappers,” he added.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Ex Doe said diss songs have the tendency to use offensive and abusive words on other artistes which is unacceptable.

“So disrespect has been slang as diss but the battle is not about using insulting or abusive words but rather creative punchlines and that’s allowed in our game,” he explained.

