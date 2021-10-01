'I'll not attend any University in Ghana apart from Cambridge University' – Kweku Flick

Kweku Flick

Popular Kumerica artiste Kweku Flick has emphasized that his dream is to school at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom but not at any University in Ghana.

According to Kweku Flick, “it has always been my dream to further my education in Cambridge University since I was a child but I have no interest in schooling in any Ghanaian University,” he disclosed.



Speaking in an interview with the host of Kumasi-based Angel Drive Time Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kweku Flick explained that, “I focused on music after Senior High School because I’m still working to achieve my dream of becoming a Cambridge University student.”



Kweku Flick when asked what he will do when he doesn’t get admission to his preferred Cambridge University said “I will not attend any University especially in Ghana apart from Cambridge University”.

He added, “Ike, it is not because I have no respect or value for Universities in Ghana but I want my dream to come to pass.



“I will quit music when I get admission to Cambridge University but if I don’t get admission to Cambridge University then I will do the music forever.”