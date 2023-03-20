0
Menu
Entertainment

'I’ll not eat with some people after this election' – Paul of P Square fame

Rudeboy P Square 68 Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Singer, Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy, has expressed his displeasure at the numerous reports of voter suppression and tribalism during this governorship and state assembly election.

Taking to his social media page to share his thoughts on the election process, Rudeboy vowed not to eat with some people as he will never trust them.

The singer raised concerns over the attacks being meted out by thugs on other political parties' supporters and agents.

Rudeboy also stated that some individuals are not humans, while sighting the incidents that occurred during the EndSARS protest.

He wrote: “With all this threat, thugs, voters, suppression, tribalism etc, After this election! Know this and know peace…

“I will not be eating at the same table with some of you … I will never trust some of you… my long spoon will always be available.

“Some of you are not humans.”

Read the post below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’