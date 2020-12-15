I’ll not leave my husband for cheating - CEO of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi

Mimi and her husband

Mimi Andani has told Abeiku Santana on his Atuu programme aired on United Television (UTV) that she will never leave her husband when she catches him cheating on her.

The CEO of Golden Movie Awards said there are a lot of things that will trigger a lot of women to quit their marriages but she’ll overlook the same things.



“Some women will leave their husbands when they catch them cheating but that is not me. I understand marriage so much that trivial issues will not let me lose my husband. How can I say I am leaving the husband I have toiled with for so many years for another lady to come and enjoy. That will not happen under my watch,” she said.



She explained that although she would be hurt if her husband went in for another lady, leaving him is not an option.

Wilhelmina Abu-Andani, simply known as Mimi is a former Big Brother Africa housemate. She represented Ghana during the third season of the show where she became the fifth housemate to be evicted on Day 56 after receiving 10/13 votes to evict.



She also used to be a Hiplife artiste with some relatively few hits to her credit, including ‘Leave Me Alone’ ft 4×4.