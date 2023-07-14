I'll release a gospel song when I am 50 years – Efia Odo

Despite her love for gospel songs, Efia Odo has stated that she is not ready to release one now.

The Ghanaian socialite who launched her music career not long ago currently has two songs to her credit.



She made this statement during a discussion with ZionFelix, where she opened up about her experience with gospel songs.



When asked if she is not singing gospel songs because of her wild lifestyle, she brushed it off, stating that the gospel is not just about God’s songs.

Efia Odo said artistes who are not gospel singers can also sing to God.



The ‘Getting To The Bag’ singer, however, added that she is likely to release a gospel song when she is 50 years old.



