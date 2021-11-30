I'll retain my VGMA Reggae Dancehall artiste of the year gong - Epixode

Epixode, raggae dancehall artiste

Reigning reggae dancehall artiste of the year and creative director, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo known in showbiz circles as Epixode, has asserted that he is hopeful to win reggae dancehall artiste of the year award again during the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He described his 2021 win of the award as a big one and believes, it is just the beginning of bigger achievements in his music career.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “I have also realized that being in this position comes with a task and I have yearned to be in this place for so many years and when it finally dropped I felt, I had finally got what always wanted.”



He furthered that personally, he believes winning the award has also put him in a space where “I have to prove why I deserve to be reggae dancehall artiste of the year.”

He revealed that it is due to this reason that he released his single, ‘Odeshi’ right after getting the award and keeps releasing more singles.



Epixode explained that he dropped ‘Odeshi’ to prove to Ghanaians and people around him that he is well-deserving of the award.



It is on this basis that the reigning reggae dancehall artiste of the year is hopeful that he will win the award for the same category again next year.