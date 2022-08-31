2
I'll retire only when I make $1 trillion - Stonebwoy

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has disclosed how much he wants to make before retiring from doing music.

According to the artiste in a 3news.com report, he will only retire after he has made one trillion dollars.

“I will be very honest with you guys. If I make like 1 trillion dollars, I will come back here and say it’s done. I tell you. I’m done!” he said.

Speaking further, the ‘Activate’ composer noted that it is only a matter of time until the exposure he has, pushes him to achieve better things and then, he will come back to announce that his hustling days are over.

“I believe I have been ready, and I can get way further than this because I’m exposed to bigger heights, bigger outlooks, and I believe that just in a matter of time, we are going to hit that pinnacle where I will come back here on the radio and tell you, Yo mapo)n (I’ve ended).”

Stonebwoy further noted the day he ceases to be part of the music business,” he added.

Stonebwoy’s statement comes right after entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann, slammed and tagged him as attention-seeking for cleaning chocked gutters in Ashaiman ahead of his 'Ashaiman to Da World Festival.'

According to the critic, Stonebwoy doesn't need to clean up Ashaiman only when his famous concert is drawing near.

“What I would want to say about Stonebwoy is that he is attention-seeking. That clean-up exercise he did, I am not for it.

“When is the time for your show when you know how to clean? The filth in Ashaiman, do you have to clean up when you have a show?” she slammed.

ADA/BOG

