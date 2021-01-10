I’ll slap Bukom Banku when I see him- Akrobeto, see the reason

Actor, Akrobeto

Veteran actor, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has threatened to beat up Ghanaian boxer Isaac Braimah Kamoko, known as Bukom Banku should he see him anywhere in Ghana for bleaching his skin, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Akrobeto on his popular UTV’s ‘Real News’ program advised the boxer to stop bleaching his skin as it would have a detrimental effect on him.



“Bukum stop bleaching your skin. Stop it. It is not good. I am ready to slap him if I see him anywhere and he is still bleaching. It is bad and it will have an effect on you so stop it.” He stated.



Mr. Kamako who has over the years had 29 fight wins with only 1 loss has said that he bleached his skin for the second time to revive his dying name and influence.

According to him, he believed his influence was dying and therefore needed to do something crazy which will revive his name in the country hence resorting to bleaching.



“This bleaching is for joke. Just when my name is coming down small, then I do something then my name wakes up in the Ghana and people will shout fresh, fresh. When I bleaching myself, my name also wake up but my big father tell me that make I stop so I stop,” he said in a media interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.