I’ll slap Shatta Wale if he dares to kiss me - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has stated that he won’t hesitate to land Shatta Wale a slap if he dares to kiss him.



His comments are in reaction to an earlier video making rounds on the internet where Shatta was spotted kissing his team member, Kumordzie.



Shatta has since been subjected to public trolls after a video in which he was seen giving out an expensive diamond chain to Kumordzie and kissing his lips after, went viral.

But sharing his opinion on the act which has already been condemned by scores of Ghanaians on social media, Arnold said although he is friends with Shatta, kissing him is never possible.



“I won’t kiss Shatta. He is my friend but not in such a level. He is not my kissing mate. Why should he kiss me? I’m not on Kumordzie’s level. I don’t share the same bond he shares with Kumordzie. Maybe he can kiss Bulldog but not me. If Shatta dares to kiss me, I’ll slap him,” He stated during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



Arnold, however, observed that Shatta Wale perhaps acted in the heat of the moment.



“He was overly excited when he saw the Kumordzie guy and the enthusiasm drew them to kiss. I’m not sure it was intended. It just happened in the moment.”



