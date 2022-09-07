0
Menu
Entertainment

I'll still be happy if I never have children or get married - Sister Deborah

Sister Derby 3hd.png Singer, Sister Derby

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, chiefly known as Sister Derby, has disclosed that she is not in a rush to get married or raise a family.

The popular singer has said that she will continue to live her life and stay happy even if she never has children or ends up as somebody's wife.

The 38-year-old singer, in an interview on Ameyaw TV, explained that she has always been independent.

"I am not desperate for marriage at all. If I don't get married or have children, I am still happy and fine with myself. I don't feel like it is the end of the world, because of it, I have always been independent," she said.

The 'Uncle Obama' hitmaker, unlike many women, does not regard marriage as the ultimate goal in life.

She wondered whether a union would put 5 million dollars on her table.

"I'm not rushing for marriage. Will it bring me 5 million dollars?" Derby quizzed.

In her advice to young women, she said: "Don't force yourself into marriage because of societal pressures. Make sure that’s the right partner for you, understand each, have good communication and enjoy each other's company."

The Ghanaian singer made her relationship with her boyfriend, David, public in November 2021.

The two have been spotted together in public places and also share their fun moments on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sister Deborah (@sisterdeborah)

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG