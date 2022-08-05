I’ll sue MTN if they disconnect my SIM – Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian reggae artiste Ras Kuuku has said the contract he entered into with mobile services provider MTN Ghana, when he first purchased a SIM card from them, is still valid and any effort to disconnect his SIM card will lead to a court action against them.

According to the reggae artiste, he was made to provide his ID for the registration of his SIM when he first purchased it and that contract is still valid.



Speaking to Docta Kay on Nkran Kwanso on Accra100.5FM, Wednesday, 4 August 2022, the artiste disclosed that he had not registered his SIM card in the ongoing re-registration of SIM cards.



“I haven’t registered my SIM because I already registered. I have a contract with MTN,” the artiste stated.

He stressed that: “Once they disconnect me, I’ll sue MTN because we have a contract, the contract has not been revoked, so why will you disconnect me when I purchased and used my ID to register the number?



The compulsory SIM card registration exercise has been extended to 30th September.



According to Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, the exercise will be reviewed at the end of September and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from receiving certain services including voice and data services.