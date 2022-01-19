I'll take Ghana to the next level - Sarkodie's 2013 prophesy

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie, Ghana's most decorated artiste in 2013 prophesied that he will put Ghana on the map.



In a tweet dated November 6, 2013, he lamented the lack of support in the industry where artistes are discredited and discouraged from attaining higher heights.



He noted that it was hard for Ghanaian musicians to break through the international market due to the 'wickedness' meted out to promising acts in a bid to slow down their progress but that was not going to be his story.



Sarkodie prophesied greatness in his music career.

"We don't ve one musician taking Gh 2 da nxt level cos they get killed even b4 hey get der. But watch me... God," the old tweet read.



True to his words, the celebrated rapper from Tema has made a name for himself both home and abroad through music.



Sarkodie has won 107 awards from 191 nominations, including 25 Ghana Music Awards.



In October 2019, Best International Flow award at BET Hip Hop Awards.



