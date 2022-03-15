I’ll use donations to acquire an estate, not a Range Rover – Afia Schwarzenegger to critics

Afia Schwarzenegger pokes Nana Tornado again

Nana Tornado and Afia Schwarzenegger trade insults on social media



Afia Schwarzenegger slams critics



Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has condemned critics over claims that she intends to use the donations from her late father’s funeral to purchase a Range Rover.



One can recall, that shortly after Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week observation, her nemesis, Nana Tornado in a viral video slammed her for turning the event into a money-making venture.



Tornado at that time asserted that Afia realized enough funds from her father’s event to an extent, that she could even purchase a Range Rover from it.



“I salute you and how you carefully and tactically orchestrated the one-week ceremony. You must be smiling from wherever you are because you have finally gotten what you wanted. You got enough donations, by now you’re happily counting the monies in your room. You have no size, I salute you. You planned this so well and your father even died at the right time. From the look of things, you’ll even buy a Range Rover from it,” Tornado earlier stated.

But Afia Schwarzenegger who has remained silent the whole time decided to finally respond to Tornado after burying her father on March 12, 2022.



Captured in the company of her gang, Tracy Boakye and Diamond Appiah, Afia rained insults at Tornado whiles claiming that she intends to rather build an estate with the donations and not purchase a Range Rover.



“Ghanaians I thank you so much. You have all made me proud. But I heard some people saying that I’ll use the funeral donations to buy a range rover. They were spewing so many lies and hatred about me. I never knew your vision was this small but I’m not surprised, because, poor people like being stupid. I’ll build an estate instead. My friends are into real estate so I don’t have a problem. I’ll build a house for my enemies including you to come and rent.”



