I’ll visit on Monday – Afia Schwarzenegger's last words to her father’s remains

Afia Schwarzenegger stays behind as father’s body is interred

Pall bearers lift Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s casket for burial



Celebrities commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger



As it is required by tradition, at least, one family member should supervise or witness the internment of a loved one but Afia Schwarzenegger perhaps wouldn’t be that person.



The church service ended and Pallbearers lifted the casket of Afia’s late father into the hearse which was swamped by family members and sympathizers.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who was captured among the crowd, placed her hands on her father’s coffin and said; ‘Goodbye dada, Monday okay? I’ll visit you on Monday’.



After that, she went round inspecting the hearse and ensuring that the coffin has been well-positioned in the car.

Afia then placed both hands on her head, shed some last tears before the vehicle finally left for Afigya Kwabre, her father’s hometown situated in the Ashanti region.



Meanwhile, several individuals including politicians and showbiz personalities have been spotted at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s funeral, which is being held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi.



The likes of Chairman Wontumi, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Nhyiraba Kojo, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy and many others have commiserated with the actress.



Watch the video below







