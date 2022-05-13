I'll win a Grammy for Ghana if they humble themselves - Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay

Ghanaian Afropop female singer, Wendy Shay has responded to naysayers who claim she flopped during her performance at the Industry Night of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on May 6.



The singer who delivered a live band performance to the audience received cheers when she graced the stage but says she will give up her Grammy dream if Ghanaians do not learn to appreciate her work.



The 'Haters In Tears' singer was surprised to see some music lovers rate her performance among the worst for Day 1 of the music festival. In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she crowned her stage craft as 'top notch' despite the technical hitches that tried to mar it.



"Obviously, there was a technical hitch from my band... I pulled thru with a Thrilling Top Notch performance at the just ended VGMA’s,..Vocals, Choreo, Costume, all on POINT! yet we had some ppl still hating ..so won’t U people humble Urself so I take U to the Grammys! Ghana wake up!," she charged.

Fans of the singer have admonished her to ignore the negative comments since many can testify to her great delivery on the VGMA stage.



A Twitter handler @manhimself had this to say: "Your performance at the just ended VGMA shows that you are really talented not by mouth but by works. You’re our next contender for BET AND GRAMMY!! Gh stand up!!'



Another @EricMonday5050 commented: "Wendy to be honest, your performance at the VGMAs was topnotch. I was asking myself if Ghanaians are watching because I needed them to watch and praise you. God bless your team, you did amazingly well and I can only tell you to keep on keeping on. Shay on haters."



