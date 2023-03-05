‘I lost GH₵300,000 to Menzgold’ – Kumchacha on why he wished Nam1 died instead of Christian Atsu

Kumchacha says he wish he could swap the death of Atsu for Nana Appiah Mensah (Nam1)

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has justified his wish for the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah alias Nam1, to have died instead of Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

According to Kumchacha. Whereas the footballer lived his life to the benefit of others including the poor, the likes of the CEO of the collapsed gold investment firm have brought pain and suffering to himself and others through their actions.



Asked by the host to expatiate on a recent comment shade about replacing Atsu with someone else if he had the power so to do, he responded:



“I mentioned Nam1 and I'd explain, I lost three billion old currency equivalent to GH₵300,000 in our new currency to the whole Nam1 issue. Sometimes when I reflect on it in my mind, I wish to chew him alive when I get the opportunity.



"Because raising such an amount is not easy. I always take time to pray that God takes away such thoughts from my mind,” he stated while appearing as a guest on an entertainment talk show on Onua TV.



Prophet Kumchacha added that he had hopes of retrieving his money when the government earlier commenced the prosecution of Nam1 but has since lost that hope.



Menzgold was shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2108.

The gold dealership firm prior to its collapse was running an investment scheme that promised between 7-10 monthly returns to its customers.



According to SEC. Menzgold was operating outside of its license.



