I lost interest in media work years ago – Jon Germain

Jon Germain

Media personality and singer Jon Germain has said he lost interest in traditional media work some years ago.

That notwithstanding, the former Starr FM talent is open to return to active television work, he disclosed.



Mr Germain, alias The Supremo, was speaking to Ghanaweekend.com's Kwame Dadzie during the Rhythms on Da Runway event, Sunday, 20 November.



When asked if he has lost interest in TV and radio work, he answered: "I did, I lost interest a few years ago but, you know, everywhere I go, inside and outside Ghana, people are like, 'Listen, man. We want to see you back on TV', so let's see what happens."



Speaking on the Ghana media terrain and new crop of media personalities, he assessed: "It's gotten more interesting, it's gotten more exciting."

In addition, Jon quickly noted, "It's getting more difficult [also] because in [the] coming years, social media, YouTube and all that might take over the broadcast space."



"It's [already] giving a lot of TV and radio stations a lot of competition but it is good competition so we need to make good use of it," the 'In My Head' hitmaker added and stressed: "It's exciting."



Jon Germain is on Atlantis Radio Sundays from 5 p.m.