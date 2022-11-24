0
Menu
Entertainment

I lost interest in media work years ago | Social media is the future – Jon Germain

76335011 Jon Germain

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Media personality and singer Jon Germain has said he lost interest in traditional media work some years ago.

That notwithstanding, the former Starr FM talent is open to return to active television work, he disclosed.

Mr Germain, alias The Supremo, was speaking to Ghanaweekend.com's Kwame Dadzie during the Rhythms on Da Runway event, Sunday, 20 November.

When asked if he has lost interest in TV and radio work, he answered: "I did, I lost interest a few years ago but, you know, everywhere I go, inside and outside Ghana, people are like, 'Listen, man. We want to see you back on TV', so let's see what happens."

Speaking on the Ghana media terrain and new crop of media personalities, he assessed: "It's gotten more interesting, it's gotten more exciting."

In addition, Jon quickly noted, "It's getting more difficult [also] because in [the] coming years, social media, YouTube and all that might take over the broadcast space."

"It's [already] giving a lot of TV and radio stations a lot of competition but it is good competition so we need to make good use of it," the 'In My Head' hitmaker added and stressed: "It's exciting."

Jon Germain is on Atlantis Radio Sundays from 5 p.m.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar