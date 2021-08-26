I lost my pride as a virgin through rape - Dhat Gyal

Dhat Gyal

Young female Ghanaian artiste Dhat Gyal has opened up about a sexual assault she suffered some years back.

The young artiste who recently opened up her encounter with drugs disclosed how she was sexually abused.



Appearing on the Delay show, she revealed that she lost her pride as a virgin to rape, an experience that made her depressed and one she would not wish on anyone.



In a sorrowful narrative, she told the host that a friend who introduced her to drugs was the one who asked her to accompany her to a location.



She said the lady friend took her to see a group of three men but unknown to her, the friend had taken money from the men with the promise to hook her up [Dhat Gyal] with them.



Upon arrival at the place, the friend she disclosed, left her in the company of the three men who were also drug addicts.



Dhat Gyal said her lady friend told her and one other lady, who was with them she had to leave to take care of her baby.

She [Dhat Gyal] then asked to also leave but her friend convinced her not to because the young men were not harmful.



However, after the friend left, the young men told her and the other lady that they were brought to have sex with them.



She resisted, but one of the young men got angry, saying her friend who had left took money from them and so she had to allow them to have sex with her.



Dhat Gyal further revealed she could not scream for help because of the way the room had been designed.



The young man she alleged struggled with her and took advantage of her sexually.



After the incident, Dhat Gyal had to move out naked because her dress was torn apart.

When asked if she reported the incident, she said no because she did not want her story out.



When probed further on why she was speaking about it now, Dhat Gyal said she feels the story was now in the past.



According to her, she does not think the rapist was alive because she cursed him.



She added that she suffered an infection but treated it with medication from a pharmacy.



However, she has not checked her status because she was scared.