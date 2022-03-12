I love Ahuofe Patri – Kwaku Darlington

Kwaku Darlington

Ghanaian singer and song writer Kwaku Darlington has said he loves the actress, Ahuofe Patri.

The rapper disclosed this in an interview with Docta Kay on Nkran Kwanso on Accra100.5FM, Wednesday, 9 March 2022.



According to the rapper, the actress is the inspiration behind his new song titled: ‘Baabi Awu.’



“All the inspiration came from my bestie [Ahuofe Patri], I translated the kind of relationship we have together into the music,” he explained.

He noted that, the actress loves the song.



“Very well, both of us we love it and Ghanaians are loving it as well.”



The ‘Sika Kankan’ singer added: “Because I love her, I love her. Because I believe the Bible talks about love, not like. That’s the reason I use the word love.”