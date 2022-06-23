'I love Don Jazzy so much, I don’t think I tell him enough' – Rema

Nigerian Musician, Rema

Award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter, Rema, has made known his feelings toward Nigerian music mogul and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, in a recent interview.

The artist, who has been dominating the airwaves with his debut album 'Rave & Roses,' addressed the question about his connection with his boss.



The singer discussed his relationship with his bosses, Don Jazzy and D'Prince, as well as the Mavin Records family as a whole, in an interview with Adesope Olajide on the newest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast.



He expressed his admiration for Don Jazzy and D'Prince, saying that they had done a lot for him as a musician behind closed doors.



He also talked about how much they accept him for who he is as an artiste and how much freedom he has with his work.



He said;



"I really love Jazzy, to be honest, I don't really tell him this often but he and D'Prince.

"They have done a lot behind closed doors. There are a lot of people that will doubt certain things but some sounds I will do and hmmm... and they will tell me that na only you fi do am, go for it, no fear.



"I will say this is what I want to do and Jazzy would say do what the boy says, you feel me and that's love and that is belief. That is a real belief and by God's grace it just comes out right. I don't know-how".



Reacting to the video, Don Jazzy responded to Rema's revelation by stating that he also loves Rema a lot.



He posted the video with the caption:



"Awww who is cutting onions here o. I overlove you too. Let me go and watch the whole interview on YouTube. You should too. There is always a thing or 2 to learn from Rema."



