I love Nigerian men - Efia Odo discloses

Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, has disclosed that she is into Nigerian men because they know how to take care of their women.



Speaking on Asaase Radio's Accra-Lagos-Joburg show, the outspoken socialite added that she would not lay her cards down for Ghanaian men when it comes to taking care of their women.



“Honestly, I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can’t say the same for Ghanaian men.



“When a Nigerian man is lying to you, the way he will come afterwards to apologise you will easily forgive him, but a Ghanaian man will lie and even insult you on top of it all. So, I’m not dealing with any more Ghanaian men,” she said.

Although Efia Odo seems to be into Nigerian men lately, she hasn’t hidden her love for some Ghanaian men like Kwesi Arthur who she publicly declared she wouldn’t mind dating.



Another person, Efia Odo has openly praised for his looks is Ghanaian lawyer cum politician, Sammy Gyamfi.



She described the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a handsome and intellectual man.



She made the comment while trying to make a point that she can like something but doesn't have to be affiliated with it.



“Don’t blame Sammy Gyamfi for being handsome and intelligent. NPP lacks handsome intelligent men,” she tweeted on March 22, 2022.