I love controversy; I’ll stop at nothing - Actress Adu Safowah

Ghanaian actress, Adu Safowah has admitted to being at the center of major controversies in the country. Although she has received backlash for poking her nose into people's business, the outspoken actress seems to see nothing wrong with her utterances and exposés.

Adu Safowah opined that she is quick to address issues because of her daring nature, a trait many individuals lack.



In an exclusive interview with Paula Amma Broni at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on May 6, the actress stated that she loves to make headlines, whether good or bad.



"I love controversy and that is what I will do until God calls me to eternal rest. Nobody can do anything about it, we all move differently. You need to be careful because there are laws in the country. Also when you offend someone, be quick to apologize," she admonished.



Adu Safowah added that she goes around her business without fear despite the continuous attacks on social media any time she calls out a personality.



"...I love controversy, I love when I engage in deep conversations. Where I can discuss good ideas and there is no stopping when it comes to controversies, I will stop at nothing," she hammered.

The actress graced this year's VGMA red carpet in a mini dress that had an exaggerated blouse made out of ruffles and a long black train.



Watch the video below:











