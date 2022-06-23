I love my girlfriend but I'm not thinking of marriage now - Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie and Hajara Nsoh

Elikem speaks highly of his new lover

Actor reflects on his first marriage with Pokello



Why Elikem is not getting married anytime soon



Actor and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has explained that due to his bad experience in his last marriage that led to a divorce, he has decided to take his time in his current relationship before considering a second union.



Elikem who shares a son with Hajara Nsoh has expressed his love to the woman who has had a great impact on his life.



The lovebirds have been engaged in a continuous public display of affection on their social media pages.

They have also been captured together at public events in matching outfits or the company of their young boy.



"She is a beautiful girl. Very respectful, and kindhearted and pushes me a lot toward my achievements. She is a wonderful person," said the actor who spoke highly of Hajara.



He however noted that there are no plans of taking her to the alter anything soon although they are madly in love with each other.



Elikem made it clear that he had officially visited the family of the mother of his second child to make their relationship known to them.



"I am not thinking so much of marriage now. I've been in a marriage before and it didn't go so well for that reason I am taking my time now. I've seen her parents and we've spoken. That is the question people are asking and people want to know. We are not hiding, I am not hiding her. As I said, she is a wonderful woman and I talk about her every day," Elikem disclosed in an interview with blogger Zionfelix in June 2022.

Also commenting on why he flaunts his lover and their son on his social media pages he explained that: "It is strictly because I am using my social media as an album for memories. I don't post it for the world although they see it. I post them more for the sake of memories. One day my son can go on there and see what it was hanging around with us."



Elikem was married to Zimbabwean socialite, Pokello Nare, but got divorced two years after their union. He fathered a son with Pokello, the woman he apologized to back in August 2021 for "letting her down" during their time together.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below:







PDO/BOG