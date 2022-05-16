I love women above all things - Majid Michel confesses

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel

Majid Michel promotes Yvonne Nelson's upcoming movie

Majid Michel claims women are more intelligent than men



Majid Michel says he is intrigued by women



Ghanaian actor cum evangelist, Majid Michel, has declared his unflinching love for women.



According to him, women are more intelligent, sophisticated and advanced than their male counterparts.



In an interview with Angel FM, the actor suggested that these attributes were gotten by virtue of women coming after men in the Biblical creation story.

Majid Michel likened his reason to phone manufacturing companies making more advanced versions of the previous phones already on the market.



To further buttress his point, he added that no one goes for help from people less intelligent and less stronger, thus God’s decision to make women a helpmate is an indication that they are more intelligent and advanced.



“I think the most attractive part of the woman is her brain. If Apple created this cell phone (iPhone) and they’re about to do the next one, the next one would definitely be more advanced than the previous one,” he said.



“God made the man first and made the woman second. So the women are definitely more sophisticated, definitely more intelligent and definitely stronger than us. It intrigues me to find out about this woman. I love women above all things,” Majid Michel indicated.



“God said I’ll make you a helper now...you see If I want to lift this table and I need help do I need someone weaker than me or stronger than me? Or I’m doing my homework, do I need someone less intelligent?

"No! So if God said I will give you a helpmate then it means He is giving you someone more intelligent who can help you get it. Women are more advanced,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







