I love you - Yvonne Nelson celebrates Majid Michel

Yvonne Nelson Majid Michel 3d.png Ghanaian actors, Yvonne Nelson and Majid Michel

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson on the occasion of actor Majid Michel's birthday took to her social media platforms to shower praise on the man who has had her back for 10 years and counting.

For his support and friendship, the famous actress confessed her love to Majid in a post to her 7.2 million Instagram followers.

In a heartfelt post, Yvonne described the award-winning actor as a legend in the field.

"Happy Birthday @majidmichelmm, my LEGENDARY brother, love you plenty. You’ve been standing by me since 2010, that move is stuck in my head forever. THANK YOU #legend #superstar," the caption read.

Social media users have reacted to one of the images shared by Yvonne which captured her locking eyes with a young Majid in a throwback photo.

According to them, they two have a strong bond that has witnessed them growing stronger in friendship for over a decade.

