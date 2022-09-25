'I love you desperately' - Praye Tietia’s sweet words to wife on her 35th birthday

Praye Tietia with his wife, Selly Galley

Cartel BJ, popularly known as Praye Tietia, a former member of the Praye music group has reaffirmed his love for his beautiful wife, Selly Galley-Fiawoo as she marks her 35th birthday today.

In Instagram posts sighted by GhanaWeb, Praye Tietia made three different posts dedicated to his beloved with very strong captions, making it evident that their love still goes strong and runs deep.



He expressed his feelings without holding back, stating that he will choose Selly Galley in his next life.



The first post read “I surrendered my heart to you back when we got married. Today, I wish to surrender my soul to you. Happy birthday to the prettiest woman on earth. Love till casket.”



In another post, the love-smitten Praye Tietia stated “I love you desperately.”



Selly, the celebrant did not also hold back in expressing her gratitude to her husband.



She replied “Every day I wake up by your side, I realize I am the most blessed woman on earth. Cheers to us. I love you till casket Mr.Fiawoo, my soulmate and love of 35 years and forever.”

See his posts below;















SS/DA