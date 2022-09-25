0
Menu
Entertainment

'I love you desperately' - Praye Tietia’s sweet words to wife on her 35th birthday

Selly And Praye22.png Praye Tietia with his wife, Selly Galley

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cartel BJ, popularly known as Praye Tietia, a former member of the Praye music group has reaffirmed his love for his beautiful wife, Selly Galley-Fiawoo as she marks her 35th birthday today.

In Instagram posts sighted by GhanaWeb, Praye Tietia made three different posts dedicated to his beloved with very strong captions, making it evident that their love still goes strong and runs deep.

He expressed his feelings without holding back, stating that he will choose Selly Galley in his next life.

The first post read “I surrendered my heart to you back when we got married. Today, I wish to surrender my soul to you. Happy birthday to the prettiest woman on earth. Love till casket.”

In another post, the love-smitten Praye Tietia stated “I love you desperately.”

Selly, the celebrant did not also hold back in expressing her gratitude to her husband.

She replied “Every day I wake up by your side, I realize I am the most blessed woman on earth. Cheers to us. I love you till casket Mr.Fiawoo, my soulmate and love of 35 years and forever.”

See his posts below;







SS/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo