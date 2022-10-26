0
'I’m 43% Nigerian' - Meghan Markle

MEGHAN MARKLE NEW Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Duchess of Sussex, Rachel Meghan Markle has revealed via a podcast that she is 43% Nigerian.

She disclosed that it took a genealogy test years ago to know of her Nigerian roots. “I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago.”

Asked about the the results, she replied, “I’m 43% Nigerian.”

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, the former actor disclosed that she was now desirous of learning more about her roots.

Her guests on the episode were American actress Issa Rae, Nigerian-American writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and professor Emily Bernards.

Her Nigerian-American guest probed further: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The Duchess of Sussex answered, “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

The podcast revelation was the first time Meghan opened up about her ancestral background in public.

